This Chart Shows The Higher Education Bubble Is Real

The theory behind the higher education bubble says that while the cost of an education increases, the ability to pay back student loans decreases.



The theory has its roots in the late 1980s when Secretary of Education William Bennett, Jr. suggested student loans could be leading to drastic tuition increases and a coming education bubble.

The following chart offers some perspective on the rate of tuition increases compared to the consumer price index and home prices.

Photo: The American

