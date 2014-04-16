CHART: Here's Why Sydney Airport Doesn't Need To Worry About A Competitor

Sydney Airport – File photo by Getty / Hamish Blair

Sydney’s getting a second airport, but it’s not bad news for the existing Mascot facility’s owners.

Deutsche Bank has a note out, which uses international comparisons to show likely passenger growth will be steady, despite the added competition.

(Assuming the site is developed by a competitor — Sydney Airport has first right of refusal.)

It’s also maintained its buy status for Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd, which was trading down 0.24% today.

Either way, it will be a while until anyone needs to worry, with the first planes expected at Badgerys Creek from 2025.

This chart shows that, in London — which has Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted — passenger growth wasn’t hurt by competition.

Source: Deutsche Bank

