CHART: Here's Why AT&T Just Killed All-You-Can-Eat Wireless Data Plans

AT&T, the no. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, is discontinuing all-you-can-eat 3G wireless data plans in favour of metered service. For many users, access will be cheaper. For hardcore users, access will be much more expensive.



Why is AT&T doing this?

For a bunch of reasons. But big picture, because the amount of money that wireless subscribers spend on mobile voice calling is shrinking. Meanwhile, data consumption is increasing, but data revenue is barely increasing at the rate that voice revenue is decreasing.

AT&T needs data service to generate growth in its wireless business. So these new plans will encourage more people to sign up for data service at the $15/month “lite” rate, and will force bandwidth hogs to pay up, with a $25/month “pro” rate and $10/GB overage charges.

If AT&T can eventually jack its average customer’s data revenue (web, SMS) up to $40 or so — up from $20 last quarter — it’ll be in better shape as voice revenue continues to slide.

