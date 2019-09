Here’s a great chart from Merrill Lynch (via @soberlook) showing which countries will have the largest working-age populations in 2037, just under 25 years from now.

One interesting thing to note is that India passes China in this time.

It’s also interesting that the U.S. hangs onto the #3 spot, staying ahead of Indonesia.

