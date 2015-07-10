CHART: Here's when Australians shop online

Photo: Getty Images

Online shopping hits its peak midweek at around lunchtime, new data from online payments company eWay shows.

The chart below shows the highest number of online transactions are recorded between 11am and 12pm.

In the first six months of 2015, 47% of online purchases were made between 11am and 4pm, eWay estimates.

More Australians are shopping during traditional commute times, with about a quarter of all transactions happening between in the 7am-9am and 5pm-7pm periods.

The bulk of online shopping occurs on weekdays with Mondays and Thursdays posting slightly higher daily averages with 16% of transactions happening on those two days. In Australia, bricks and motar shops are usually open late on Thursdays so it’s interesting that is also one of the busiest online days.

This chart shows the average daily volumes.

