CHART: The Telstra share price under David Thodey's leadership

Getty

David Thodey has resigned as the CEO of Telstra.

He has had many achievements over his 6 years in the job.

But, possibly none stands testament to his excellent stewardship than the almost 120% appreciation in the Telstra share price.

Things weren’t always easy for him with the share price initially dipping to a low around $2.50 in 2011.

But since then Thodey, and Telstra, have won the confidence of customers and the market.

Telstra shares closed at $6.61 yesterday.

