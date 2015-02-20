CHART: The Telstra share price under David Thodey's leadership

David Thodey has resigned as the CEO of Telstra.
He has had many achievements over his 6 years in the job.
But, possibly none stands testament to his excellent stewardship than the almost 120% appreciation in the Telstra share price.
Things weren’t always easy for him with the share price initially dipping to a low around $2.50 in 2011.
But since then Thodey, and Telstra, have won the confidence of customers and the market.
Telstra shares closed at $6.61 yesterday.
