CHART: Here's What Americans Buy At The Grocery Store

What do you spend money on at the grocery store?

Chips? Chicken? Bread? Cheese?

If so, that aligns you with the average American.

Stanford economist Matthew Harding and Cornell economist Michael Lovenheim have a new paper that examines how successful nutrient taxes are at changing people’s nutrition (turns out sugar taxes work very well). To do so, they examined a huge dataset of grocery store purchases – a total of 123 million transactions between 2002 and 2007.

Along the way, they discovered what people actually spend their money on at the grocery store. The results aren’t surprising. Households spend nearly 16% of their purchases on snacks and 12.8% on meat.

Here’s a full chart of all 14 major product categories:

