CHART: Here's What A Beer Will Cost You At Every NFL Stadium

The average cost for a small draft beer at NFL games this season is $US7.05 according to data collected by Team Marketing Report from each team. That is actually down from $US7.28 in 2012.

Oakland has the most expensive beer in the NFL where Raiders fans pay at least $US9.75 for a beer. At the other end of the spectrum, several teams offer a $US5.00 beer, albeit at small sizes. If we consider the size of the beer, the most expensive beer is in Dallas and Detroit where the Cowboys and Lions each charge $US0.53 per ounce for their cheapest beer. The Carolina Panthers offer the cheapest beer per ounce, with a 22-ounce beer for $US6.00 ($0.27 per ounce).

Here is a look at how much a the smallest draft beer you can buy at each stadium costs:





Data via Team Marketing Report and is based on information reported by each team during a survey

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.