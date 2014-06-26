CHART: Here's The Performance Of Every Industry Sector On The ASX This Year

A great year of returns (Photo: Getty)

We are closing in on the end of the financial year, when income will be tallied, returns calculated and superannuation statements generated.

It has been a solid year on the ASX even though it has underperformed US markets, which have marched on and on to record-highs.

But while most investors focus on the ASX 200, Craig James from Commsec says that it’s mid-cap stocks that have outperformed their larger cousins:

the MidCap50 index up by 16.9 per cent, ahead of the 12.2 per cent growth of the large cap ASX50 index and the 9.9 per cent increase of the smaller company index, the Small Ordinaries.

In terms of specific sectors James offer this cracking bubble chart of the returns on market this financial year by industry sector.

Of the 20 current industry sub-sectors, all but one has grown over 2013/14. The under-performer was food beverages & tobacco manufacturing, down by 24.7 per cent. Strongest growth has been by the diversified financials (up 34.6 per cent) followed by Consumer Services (up 18.1 per cent) and Banks (up 17.0 per cent). The Resources sector has grown by 14.7 per cent while the A-REIT sector (Property Trusts) has lifted by 4.6 per cent.

