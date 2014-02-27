CHART: Here's How The Qantas Work Force Is Shrinking

Few details have been released on how soon Qantas will be cutting its work force by 5,000 people.

However this chart, assuming a gradual shedding of jobs between now and 2017, shows what Qantas’ head count will look like in a few years.

CEO Alan Joyce:

“We will do everything we can to make the process easier for employees who leave the business. At the end of this transformation, Qantas will remain an employer of more than 27,000 people, the vast majority based in Australia – and we will be a better and more competitive company.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.