CHART: Here's how many Australians are actually clicking through online ads

A surprising 1.6 million Australians aged 14 and over say they’ve clicked through online advertising in the past month, according to the latest internet usage data from Roy Morgan Research.

The figure, 8.1% of total users, is nearly double the 2011 figure, offering some hope for both publishers and advertisers, especially in the face of a growing trend in ad blocking, which some argue is part of a war between Apple and Google.

Roy Morgan found that last financial year, 1.248 million people clicked online ads via computer in an average four-week period, up 25% on the 2011. Some 378,000 clicked via mobile and 265,000 via tablet.

The spectacular growth in mobile use for browsing is reflected in the fact that ad clickthrough has grown 600% in four years.

Almost 30% of tablet and 20% of mobile phone ad-clickers also clicked ads on another mobile device during the same period. Around a fifth of those who click through do so on multiple devices, adding 300,000 more clicks to bring the total to 1.9 million.

Roy Morgan Research general manager Tim Martin said the digital native generation — 14-24 year-olds — is much more likely to agree they often notice ads online, but are the least likely to say they’ve clicked through.

That creates a disconnect between the more youthful digital content platforms targeted by advertisers and the older audience they’re likely to have more success with on clickthrough.

“It’s sure been an interesting couple of weeks for the future of digital marketing, with new ad-blocking plug-ins, apps and standalone browsers unveiled for Android and iOS users, rumours that Google had circumvented ad-blocking for YouTube videos played in Chrome, and Apple’s release of iOS 9, which reportedly now allows extensions that can block cookies, pop-ups and banner ads in the Safari browser,” Martin said.

