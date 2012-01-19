CHART: Here's How Every Major Asset Class Is Doing So Far This Year

It’s time for a quick look at how every major asset class stacks up against each other.



If you remember from last year’s chart, Treasuries did the best in 2011 while copper did the worst.

Oh, how the tables have turned. Of course, it’s much too earlier to decide which asset class will be the outperformer this year.

Anyways, enjoy this chart from Reuters’ chart guru Scott Barber.

Photo: Scott Barber, Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.