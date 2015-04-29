CHART: Here's how Australia's gender wage gap compares to the rest of the world

(L-R) Wendy Nielsen and Patricia Cope, members of the 9th Battalion AIF Living History Unit from Rockhampton depart Longreach station. The 2015 ANZAC Troop Train Re-Enactment commemorates the 100 year celebration of ANZAC. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

If you think Australia is the land of equality, think again.

The latest OECD statistics on the wage gap between men and women shows Australia is behind a lot of nations when it comes to equality in pay.

The difference between the wages of men and those of women is 18% in Australia.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a man on the average wage earns $283.20 a week more than a full-time working woman.

And when it comes to pay rises, women miss out. Men’s salaries rose $24.90 a week and women’s increased only $7.09 between November 2013 and May 2014.

This puts Australia, in terms of the percentage difference between the pay of men and women, behind the US, UK and a lot of Europe.

The nation with the smallest wage gap between men and women is New Zealand at 5.6%.

