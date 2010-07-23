CHART: Here's Another Way To Look At Apple's Huge iPad Quarter

Yesterday, we showed you what Apple’s June quarter revenue looks like when displayed by business segment.
Most impressive: The iPad division is now Apple’s third biggest, generating more revenue than the iPod and almost half as much as the Mac.
Here’s another way to look at it: A line graph from the folks at Macworld, via editor Jason Snell.
Don’t miss: The Next 5 Apple Gadgets To Waste Your Time Obsessing About
Photo: Macworld
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.