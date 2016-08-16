CHART: Here's a snapshot of the outlook for Australia's key agricultural commodities

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The Commonwealth Bank’s economics team has today launched a new publication which is a comprehensive look at “the movement in the price, supply and demand of seven key agri-commodities (dairy, cattle, wheat, oilseeds, corn, sugar and cotton)”.

The key findings are that over the next 12 months agri-commodity prices “will, broadly speaking, move towards more normal levels”.

Here’s their excellent snapshot of where the markets are now and where they’re headed.

