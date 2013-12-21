CHART: Here Is What The Highest-Paid Athletes Make Per Game

No athlete in North America makes more money during competition than Kobe Bryant who will make $US30.5 million this season. But if we consider how much he makes per game, his salary suddenly seems minuscule compared to Peyton Manning.

The chart below is a look at the highest-paid athletes in each of the five major North American sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS) with their 2013 or 2013-14 salary listed below their name. While Manning will make just slightly more than Shea Weber of the Nashville Predators, his per game paycheck easily outdistances the others.

