Here Are The Things Americans Want The Government To Focus On In 2014

The Associated Press and Center for Public Affairs Research are out with a new poll this morning looking at what Americans want the government to work on in 2014 and their faith in the government’s ability to actually accomplish anything.

The results aren’t surprising.

Health care and the economy top the list of issues that Americans want the government to work on, but no one believes that Congress will actually get anything done. 70 per cent have no confidence that the federal government “can make progress on the important problems and issues it faces in 2014.” Confidence in state and local governments is higher, but still low.

More than half are pessimistic about the opportunity for most people to achieve the American Dream. 50 four per cent believe life will get worse over the next 50 years compared to just 23% who say it will get better. However, 54% also believe that life in America has gotten worse since the 1970s.

Here’s the full chart of what issues Americans want government to tackle:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.