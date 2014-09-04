No Team Spent More Money On Players This Offseason Than The Denver Broncos

A whopping 26.8% of NFL experts are picking the Denver Broncos to return to the Super Bowl and come out on top this time.

While the presence of Peyton Manning will always make a team a Super Bowl contender, another reason the experts like the Broncos is because of the amount of money they spent this offseason. The Broncos led the NFL with $US77.5 million in guaranteed money for new contracts and extensions, according to Spotrac.com, adding to an already loaded team.

At the other end, teams like the Dallas Cowboys were so close to the salary cap that they were limited in what they could spend with a majority of their available space being devoted to drafted players. As a result, an already mediocre team is not expected to be any better.

