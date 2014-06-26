CHART: Usage Health And Fitness Apps Are Growing Faster Than Average App

Health and fitness app usage has grown at nearly twice the rate of app usage overall through the first half of 2014, according to new global data on iOS users from Flurry, compiled by BI Intelligence.

Average daily sessions with health and fitness apps among mobile users grew 62% between December 2013 and June 2014.

Overall, daily app usage for the entire mobile app industry in general is only up 33% over the same period.

This reverses the comparative growth trends seen in 2013 — overall app usage was up 115% over the course of 2013 while health and fitness app usage grew just 45% last year, according to Flurry.

Women are driving this trend. Flurry’s data shows that about 62% of users who spent three times the average on health and fitness apps were female. Compare that to a distribution of 48% female and 52% male for the general mobile population.

