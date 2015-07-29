CHART: Hacking attacks on Australia's government networks have tripled in just 3 years

Photo: Getty Images

Attempts to hack government networks or systems of “national importance” have recorded a staggering increase over the past three years, a new report from the Australian Cyber Security Centre shows.

Australia is facing a barrage of online security threats with the number of attacks tripling in the past three years, up from 313 incidents in 2011 to 1131 threats in 2014.

Here’s the chart.

