This Chart Shows How Crazy Today's Greek Stock Market Crash Is

Greece is getting crushed.

Stocks were down by as much as 11.2% on Tuesday — the worst plunge since 1987.

Reuters reporter Jamie McGeever tweeted a chart showing the magnitude of this plunge relative to other drops.

It’s not good; that’s for sure. Check it out:

So what’s going on in Greece?

This crash follows the news that Greece’s presidential elections are being brought forward to Dec. 17.

If the government does not get the supermajority needed to install a president, there could be a general election. Right now, the radical Coalition of the Left is leading in the polls.

And investors appear to be getting really nervous about that.

