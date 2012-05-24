Meanwhile, Greece Has Spent A FORTUNE On Guns And Ammo From The US

In the middle of its crippling debt crisis, Greece is dramatically increasing its purchases of two scary goods: arms and ammunition.



According to research service Panjiva, Greece imported over $40 million of arms and ammunition from the U.S. in February. That amounted to 3.6 per cent more in arms imports in the first quarter than than during the same period last year. In fact, only the U.K. and the U.A.E. bought more arms from the U.S. in the first quarter.

We’re not sure what’s generating this sudden surge in spending on U.S. arms imports, but the implication that someone—government or populace—is expecting an increase in violence is a scary thought.

Click image to enlarge.

Photo: Panjiva

GET READY: This Is What Happens If Greece Exits The Euro >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.