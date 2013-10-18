CHART: Google Search Volume Suggests The Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Has A Huge Impact

Earlier this week we took a look at the NFL’s Breast Cancer Awareness program and the amount of money that actually goes to cancer research from the sale of pink NFL apparel and accessories. However, this doesn’t take into account the other purpose of the program, increasing awareness.

The chart below is a look at the number of people searching for the phrase “breast cancer” on Google in the United States since January, 2010. As we can see, the volume of searches jumps 400-500% every October suggesting there is a large amount of interest that is generated from the Breast Cancer Awareness campaign.

Of course, there is no way to know how much of this interest is generated by the NFL. But considering the popularity and influence of the sport throughout society, it is easy to imagine that they are impacting these numbers in a positive way…

