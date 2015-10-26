CHART: Google owns the two hottest properties on the internet

Google, now Alphabet, has grown its revenue by 13% year on year and announced a massive $US6 billion stock buy back.

Data from Global Web Index outlines the reason for these spectacular results: Google owns the two hottest properties on the internet.

As far as search is concerned, Google holds a commanding lead over its closest competitors, Yahoo! and Bing. The company tracks thousands of websites around the world, and close to 9 in 10 adult internet users outside of China visit Google every month.

Only a few less visited YouTube.

YouTube’s popularity is such that Alphabet has decided to start charging users for an ad-free subscription.

These were the top five most popular websites, by way of visitation, last month.

