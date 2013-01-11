CHART OF THE DAY: Post-Election Years Are Usually Great For Gold Mining Stocks

Last year was a relatively weak year for gold mining stocks.



In a new presentation, US Funds’ Frank Holmes notes that federal election years tend to be bad ones for the miners as measured by the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Gold and Silver Index (XAU).

He also notes that post-election years tend to be great.

It’s unclear if there’s any reasonable explanation for this.

But one thing’s for sure: “Past performance does not guarantee future results.”

From Holmes’ presentation:

Photo: US Funds

