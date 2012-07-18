SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The U.S. No Longer Dominates The Summer Olympics

Cork Gaines
At the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, the United States led all countries with a total of 110 medals. But in the Gold Medal tally, they took home just 36 medals, 15 fewer than the host country, China.

By taking home 12.0% of the available gold medals, it matched the 2004 Olympics for the lowest percentage by the U.S. in a non-strike Summer Olympics.

Here’s the year-by-year percentage of gold medals won by the U.S….

United States Gold Medals

Data via DatabaseOlympics.com

