CHART: Players From English And German Clubs Are Dominating The World Cup

Every team at the World Cup has played two matches and so far, players from the German Bundesliga and the English Premier League are dominating the scoring.

Of the 94 goals scored in the first 32 matches, 18 (19.1%) were scored by players who play professionally in the Bundesliga and 17 were scored by players from the top division of English soccer.

In all, players from 19 different professional leagues have scored a goal, including Major League Soccer, which has produced four goals. These 11 leagues have produced multiple goals at the World Cup.

