CHART: Global Windows Phone Market Share By Manufacturer

Nokia only became the largest Windows Phone manufacturer in March, according to mobile analytics company Localytics. Manufacturer market share was estimated using data from apps using Localytics platform, which is imperfect, but offers a decent approximation.



However, Windows Phone overall market share has barely budged. Its global market share is up less than 1 per cent since the beginning of the year. Furthermore, because no current Windows Phones will be upgraded to Windows Phone 8, its global market share will slump until the release of the new platform.

