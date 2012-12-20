CHART: Global Tax Rates Have Been Tumbling Over The Past Decade

Personal and corporate taxes are a hot topic. And it seems that no matter where the rate is, people will argue that it’s too high.
But relative to the recent past, tax rates are low. Here’s a chart of the global average corporate tax rate from Deutsche Bank’s House View report:
Photo: Deutsche Bank
For more on taxes, here’s BlackRock’s table of tax revenue to GDP in the developed world:
Photo: BlackRock
