CHART: Global Tax Rates Have Been Tumbling Over The Past Decade

Personal and corporate taxes are a hot topic. And it seems that no matter where the rate is, people will argue that it’s too high.



But relative to the recent past, tax rates are low. Here’s a chart of the global average corporate tax rate from Deutsche Bank’s House View report:

Photo: Deutsche Bank

For more on taxes, here’s BlackRock’s table of tax revenue to GDP in the developed world:

Photo: BlackRock

