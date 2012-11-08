CHART OF THE DAY: Why Global Investors Love The US Stock Market

Sam Ro
Gerard Minack, Morgan Stanley’s head of developed market strategy, created this chart to show how 2013 earnings expectations for Australia’s stock market — the S&P/ASX 200 — have deteriorated through out the year.  Australia’s economy is largely driven by a mining industry, which has been supplying the emerging markets.  Those emerging markets have slowed significantly.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Nasdaq has had net upward EPS revisions.  And S&P 500 EPS revisions have been revised down only modestly.

The lack of earnings expectations volatility is certainly welcome by investors.

Below is the chart from Minack.

  • DM EX-US: Developed Markets excluding the US
  • MSCI EM: Emerging Markets
  • EURO STOXX: Europe
