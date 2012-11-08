CHART OF THE DAY: Why Global Investors Love The US Stock Market

Gerard Minack, Morgan Stanley’s head of developed market strategy, created this chart to show how 2013 earnings expectations for Australia’s stock market — the S&P/ASX 200 — have deteriorated through out the year. Australia’s economy is largely driven by a mining industry, which has been supplying the emerging markets. Those emerging markets have slowed significantly.



It’s worth noting, however, that the Nasdaq has had net upward EPS revisions. And S&P 500 EPS revisions have been revised down only modestly.

The lack of earnings expectations volatility is certainly welcome by investors.

Below is the chart from Minack.

DM EX-US: Developed Markets excluding the US

MSCI EM: Emerging Markets

EURO STOXX: Europe

Photo: Morgan Stanley

