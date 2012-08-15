CHART: Global Smartphone Shipments

Android had a massive second quarter. According to Gartner, Android accounted for 64.1 per cent of the 153.7 million smartphones shipped last quarter; an 8 per cent point increase from the first quarter.



Apple’s market share slumped more than 4 percentage points because consumers are waiting for the expected release of the new iPhone in September

Android should have an even bigger third quarter after the release of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S3 phone in July and more consumers hold off on buying iPhones

We have updated our charts in the chart library. Here are the updated versions:

Global Smartphone Market Share By Platform

Global Smartphone Shipments By Platform

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.