CHART OF THE DAY: How Stocks Have Tumbled Around The World

Bespoke Investment Group releasd a chart showing how major market indices across the globe have fallen since their 2012 peaks.



To the surprise of nobody, Spain and Italy have dropped more than the rest of the group. The Eurozone in general has seen the biggest percentage dropoff from ’12 peak highs, with China and the United States performing the best relative to other markets. The United States also has the most recent peak, with Spain having the furthest.

From Bespoke:

