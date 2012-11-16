CHART: We're Heading Toward A World With Only One Stock Market Trade

In his U.S. Equity Strategy Weekly note last week, RBC Capital Markets’ Myles Zyblock wrote about how it is becoming increasingly difficult to be a good stock picker (i.e.someone who doesn’t just invest in index funds).



“At a basic level, we highlight the trend increase in performance correlation as an important marker of this phenomenon,” he writes.

In other words, stock market investors are increasingly producing similar returns.

One reason for this is that that stocks are becoming increasingly correlated with each other. And it’s not just within regional markets. Markets across the world are coming correlated with each other.

“Over the past couple of decades, we have witnessed a trend-increase in performance correlation across and within equity markets,” wrote Zyblock. “This has made it more challenging for investors to generate alpha since assets are often moving in the same direction.”

Here are the charts from Zyblock’s report that show the long-term upward trend in correlations:

Photo: RBC Capital Markets

Photo: RBC Capital Markets

