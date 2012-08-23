CHART: Here's A Review Of Today's Deteriorating German Economic Data

Earlier this morning, we learned that German GDP growth slowed to 0.3 per cent in Q2 from 0.5 per cent in Q1.



Germany’s Flash manufacturing PMI number improved to 45.1 in August from 43.0 in July. Nevertheless, a reading below 50 signals contraction in the industry.

Germany is the largest economy in Europe. It is also one of the more financially stable. However, its exports have taken a hit due to the slowing global economy.

Here’s historic look at both measures courtesy of Scott Barber at Thomson Reuters Datastream:

Photo: Thomson Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.