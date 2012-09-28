A Complete Breakdown Of US GDP Growth In One Beautiful Chart

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported today that Q2 GDP was revised downward to 1.3 per cent from an earlier reading of 1.7 per cent.
However, that headline number gives only limited amount of information.
Here’s a more detailed breakdown from today’s BEA report — it’s mostly ugly:
- Consumption fell to 1.5 per cent in Q2, compared with 2.4 per cent in Q1
- Investment fell to 3.6 per cent in Q2, compared with 7.5 per cent in Q1
- Exports increased 5.3 per cent in Q2, compared with 4.4 per cent in Q1
- Federal spending decreased -0.2 per cent in Q2, compared with -4.2 per cent in Q1.
Doug Short regularly updates this awesome chart that delivers the same information:
Photo: Advisor Perspectives
