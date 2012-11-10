Games Are The Most Popular Apps On Smartphones And Tablets

Games are the most frequently used apps on both smartphones and tablets.



According to mobile analytics company Flurry, games account for 39 per cent of time spent in apps on smartphones, and 67 per cent of app time on tablets. Games’ ability to engage users is one reason they are the biggest moneymakers in Apple’s App Store.

Flurry also found that smartphone owners use more apps per week, but tablet owners’ app sessions are twice as long. This is why many in mobile believe that tablets are a more promising advertising platform than smartphones, as we discussed in our mobile advertising report.

