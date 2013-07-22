This Graph Tells You When Fruits And Vegetables Will Taste The Best

Summer brings a bounty of mouthwatering fruits, including juicy peaches, plump blueberries, and sweet cherries.



And while fruit may seem sweetest during the summer, you can enjoy a variety of ripe produce throughout the entire year.

So when is the best time to load up on melons and when should you avoid pears?

These handy “produce posters” by food photographer Russell Van Kraayenburg provide the ultimate map to buying seasonal fruits and veggies.

The artist has a bunch of other helpful cooking posters, including a guide to basic cooking methods, on his site Chasing Delicious.

The month and the seasons are in the centre. The coloured bars represent each fruit or vegetable. The length of the bar shows when each is at peak flavour. Avocados are ripe from March through September, for example.

Post this in your kitchen or take it on your next grocery trip.

