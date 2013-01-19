Fragmentation On Android Is Slowly Being Fixed

Software fragmentation has been a festering problem on Android: Google can’t get users to upgrade to the latest iterations of the platform, a huge headache for developers juggling maintenance issues to keep their apps working across different versions.



On the consumer side, some apps won’t even work on older Android versions, effectively locking users out of those mobile properties.

While far from solved, information from Android’s developer blog indicate that progress is being made.

As of January 3, Gingerbread, released in late-2010, had finally slipped below the 50 per cent user share mark, though at 48 per cent it still accounted for a plurality of users. The most recent updates, Jelly Bean and Ice Cream Sandwich, released in late 2011 and mid-2012, respectively, combined for a 39 per cent user share.

For comparison, back in September Gingerbread accounted for 57 per cent of users and the combined share of Jelly Bean and Ice Cream Sandwich was 22 per cent.

Expect Google to make greater headway solving the fragmentation problem in 2013.

