POLL: Fox Is The Most Trusted TV News Source In America

A new survey says that Fox News is the most trusted TV news source in America, and MSNBC is dead last.

In response to the question, “Which of the following television news sources do you trust the most to provide accurate information about politics and current events?,” 25% of survey respondents answered Fox News:

MSNBC netted an embarrassing 5% of the vote, including only 10% of Democrats saying it’s the most trustworthy. Broadcast news is considered the most trustworthy TV news source among Democrats.

Unsurprisingly, a majority of the survey respondents who said Fox News is the most trustworthy are Republicans, but Fox also took the largest share of votes among Independents.

This question was part of a larger religion, values, and immigration reform survey conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute in partnership with Washington, D.C. think tank The Brookings Institution.

Researchers surveyed 1,538 adults by telephone in April.

Another chart from the survey shows how Fox influences the Republicans and Independents who trust the news outlet’s information.

As the chart illustrates, there are notable differences between the opinions of those who trust Fox News more than any other TV news source and those who prefer other news sources:

Another interesting note from the study: “The survey also found that there is no media source that has a political role on the center or left that is comparable to Fox’s on the right. As [the first chart] illustrates, while more than half of Republicans list Fox as a trusted news source, no other source comes close. … By contrast, there is no dominant trusted news source among Democrats or liberals.”

