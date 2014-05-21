CHART: Florida State And Oregon Are The Top College Football Teams Heading Into The 2014 Season

We are still three months from the 2014 college football season, but as of now, Florida State and Oregon are the two best teams in the country and it isn’t even close.

ESPN Stats & Information’s “Football Power Index” gives offence, defence, and special teams preseason ratings for all FBS teams heading into the 2014 season, “designed to predict how strong each team will be this coming season.”

Florida State comes out on top with the top-ranked defence and special teams units and the second-best offence. Oregon has the top-ranked offence in the country, but their defence is just tenth overall. Auburn, with the third-ranked offence, and Alabama, with the third-ranked defence, round out the top four.

