CHART OF THE DAY: The Complete History Of The Financial Crisis In One Chart

Five years ago, the the US economy got slammed by the financial crisis.

“In the span of a few weeks, many of our nation’s largest financial institutions failed or were forced to merge to avoid insolvency,” wrote the Treasury Department’s Anthony Reyes.

“Capital markets — essential for helping families and businesses meet their everyday financing needs — were freezing up, dramatically reducing the availability of credit, such as student, auto, and small business loans.”

The Treasury Department just published a presentation looking back at the financial crisis and the progress since then.

It included this annotated chart of the S&P 500 and consumer sentiment during the period.

