Scoring is up at the Women's World Cup

Much has been made of the artificial turf used by FIFA in this year’s Women’s World Cup, but so far, the turf is not hindering scoring.

Like the men’s tournament last summer, scoring is up at this year’s Women’s World Cup after several years of a downward trend in goals. Through the first 24 matches, World Cup matches are averaging 3.1 goals per game, a 15.3% increase over the 2011 tournament when teams averaged an all-time low 2.7 goals per match.

Scoring should settle down a little bit once the knockout stage begins and the best teams are facing each other, but so far, the level of scoring is a promising pace.

