CHART: Field Goals Have Become Boringly Predictable In The NFL

Field goals have never been exciting unless it is the last play of the game or the kicker is attempting a record. However, the most boring part of the NFL game has become even more boring in recent years suggesting it may be time for the NFL to narrow the distance between the uprights.

In past years there was at least the uncertainty of not knowing if the kicker would make a field goal attempt. But so far in 2013, kickers are making 89.5% of their field goals under 50 yards and 86.0% of field goals overall, both all-time highs.

The percentage of field goals made under 50 yards has grown 11.1% since 2001 and 26.2% since the goalposts were moved to the back of the endzone in 1974. Even field goals beyond 50 yards, while not automatic, are being made 65.2% of the time. As recently as 2004, kickers made less than 50% of those attempts.

