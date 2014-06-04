Hardly Any Windows XP Users Have Upgraded Even Though The System Is Now Vulnerable To Hackers

Windows XP was released for sale in 2001 and was probably Microsoft’s most popular, critically acclaimed operating system. It was simple to use and got everything right. Microsoft continued to sell XP until about 2010 even though it was replaced by Windows Vista, then Windows 7, and then Windows 8, and their various interim improvements. The company sold more than 400 million copies of XP in its first five years.

But in April, Microsoft discontinued support for XP, making it vulnerable to hackers. That doesn’t seem to have shifted user-behaviour, however. As this data from Net Applications shows, people haven’t really shifted away from XP. Chart by Statista:

