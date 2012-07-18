CHART: Facebook's Mobile Ads Are More Effective Than Twitter's

Facebook’s mobile “Sponsored Stories” ads are much more effective than mobile ads displayed on Twitter, according to a study by TBG Digital, a large buyer and manager of Facebook campaign media.



TBG studied 24 million Twitter impressions across multiple clients and sectors in Q2 2012, and saw an average click-through rate of 0.266%. But Facebook’s mobile ad click-through rate in the same period —indicated on this chart as “Mobile Newsfeed” — is four times more than that of Twitter’s rate.

UPDATE: TBG made a correction to its assessment of Twitter CTRs here. Comparable ads—Promoted tweets, for instance—have CTRs of 1-3%, TBG now says.

Here are Facebook’s various click-through rates, depending where they appear:

Photo: TBG Digital

Disclosure: The author owns 30 shares of Facebook stock.



Related:

Is Google Looking To Buy A Social Media Management Firm To Keep Tabs On Facebook?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.