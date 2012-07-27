CHART: Facebook's Ad Revenue Grows To Nearly $1 Billion

The big news in Facebook’s Q2 2012 earnings is its ad revenue stream: It was $992 million for the quarter, up 28% year on year and 14% sequentially from the previous quarter.



That’s healthy growth and it suggests that Facebook’s 543 million mobile active users, plus all the new ad products facebook introduced during the quarter, had the desired effect: Facebook has shaken off its Q1 doldrums and its ad operations are running full speed ahead.

Total revenue was $1.18 billion, an increase of 32%.

Here’s what it looks like (click to enlarge):

Photo: Facebook

Disclosure: The author owns 30 shares of Facebook stock.

