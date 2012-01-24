CHART: Everything Rail Giant CSX Moved In Q4 And 2011

Sam Ro

CSX, one of the largest railroad operators in the US, said Q4 revenue climbed 5% to $3 billion. This was in line with analysts’ expectations.  Adjusted for an extra week in 2010, revenue jumped 12%.  However, total volume climbed just 1%.

Railroad operators are widely considered bellwethers of the economy.  So, it’s worth noting that automotive, housing and construction volumes were all up significantly during the period.

Here’s a look at what CSX moved during Q4 and all of 2011:

chart

Photo: CSX

