CHART: Everything Rail Giant CSX Moved In Q4 And 2011

CSX, one of the largest railroad operators in the US, said Q4 revenue climbed 5% to $3 billion. This was in line with analysts’ expectations. Adjusted for an extra week in 2010, revenue jumped 12%. However, total volume climbed just 1%.



Railroad operators are widely considered bellwethers of the economy. So, it’s worth noting that automotive, housing and construction volumes were all up significantly during the period.

Here’s a look at what CSX moved during Q4 and all of 2011:

Photo: CSX

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.