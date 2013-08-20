CHART: Even With A-Rod, The Yankees Are A Long-Shot To Make The Playoffs

Despite winning two of three games this weekend, the Yankees are still 7.5 games behind the Red Sox in the A.L. East.

Things are a little better in the Wild Card, where the Yankees are 6.0 games behind the Oakland A’s for the second Wild Card spot. But if they are going to grab one of the Wild Card spots, the Yankees will have to pass four teams in the final 39 games.

As a result, the Yankees still only have an 8.3% chance of making the playoffs according to CoolStandings.com. The good news is that the Yankees had a 1.9% chance to make the playoffs just 10 days ago.

Here is a look at how the chances of making the playoffs has fluctuated during the season for the top four teams in the A.L. East…

