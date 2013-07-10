CHART: Even With 4 Wild Cards, Only 18 MLB Teams Still Have A Shot To Make The Playoffs

The Major League Baseball season has not yet reached the All-Star break, and despite the addition of two Wild Card teams, there are only 18 teams that still have a legitimate shot at playing in the postseason.



Below is a look at the playoff probabilities for the 18 teams that still have at least a 10% chance of making the playoffs according to CoolStandings.com.

Even among the 18 teams listed below, there is clear cut-off between the haves and have-nots. Of the eight teams in the chart that would not be in the playoffs if the season ended today, only two teams, the Orioles and Nationals, have more than a 25% chance of making the playoffs.

So unless a couple of teams make a run soon, the second half of the baseball season could be rather boring…

