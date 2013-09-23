CHART: A Solid Sign Of Recovery In Europe's 'Periphery'

Earlier we talked about the Flash PMI reports out of the Eurozone, and how they showed the overall Eurozone economy hitting a 27-month high.

But of course there’s no one “Eurozone” and frequently we talk about a ‘core’ (Germany, France, etc.) and a periphery (Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece), the latter of which have done much worse.

The good news is that the periphery is recovering.

Here’s a chart showing the employment picture in Germany, France, and the rest. As you can see, all are improving, but it was the rest of Europe that had the sharpest up-move in the latest reading.

